Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Invests $204,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.