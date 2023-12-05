Georgetown University Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Georgetown University lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.9% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,587. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39. The company has a market cap of $349.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

