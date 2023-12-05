General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

