fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on fuboTV

fuboTV Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. Analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in fuboTV by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.