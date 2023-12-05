Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Given New $33.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

