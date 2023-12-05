Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

