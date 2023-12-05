Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.19.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Firsthand Technology Value Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.