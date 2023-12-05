Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

