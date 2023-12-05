First Foundation Advisors Sells 21,432 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,432 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,158. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

