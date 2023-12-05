First Foundation Advisors Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Visa by 28.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.56. The stock had a trading volume of 855,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,229. The stock has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $257.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

