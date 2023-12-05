Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRT. Bank of America reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of FRT opened at $99.90 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.74%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

