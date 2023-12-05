Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Update

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 47,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $100,216.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,606.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 19,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $47,002.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,513.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 47,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,216.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,834 shares in the company, valued at $195,606.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,789. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Expensify by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 61,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

