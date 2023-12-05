EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Raised by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,867 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.68. 636,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.