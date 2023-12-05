Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 2.1% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.13. 971,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,234. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.14. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $338.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

