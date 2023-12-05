Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.78.

Shares of ESTC opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $425,963.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,340 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Elastic by 19,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,553 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

