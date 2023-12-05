Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $191.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $193.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.