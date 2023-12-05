Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab
Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $191.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $193.72.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ecolab
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What analysts wanted out of Chewy stock is finally here
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.