Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:DYN opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $715.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.79. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $15.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,243 shares of company stock worth $145,621. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,457,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 702,966 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 624,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 515,079 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

