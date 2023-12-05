DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of DTM opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,158,000 after buying an additional 152,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,395,000 after purchasing an additional 234,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,314,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 496,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

