Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DELL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

NYSE DELL opened at $69.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $76.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 146.30% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 207,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 117,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

