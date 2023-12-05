DA Davidson Cuts Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Price Target to $38.00

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $317,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,687.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $584,574.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $317,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,687.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,011,117. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.