Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 765 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.30.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.49. 211,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,774. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

