Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,200 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.5 %

APTV stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. 1,270,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,185. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

