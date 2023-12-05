Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 1,600,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

