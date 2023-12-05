Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,604,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,050,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.