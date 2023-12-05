Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,488. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $81.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

