Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.95. The stock had a trading volume of 162,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,391. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

