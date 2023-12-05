Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 105 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,953,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 548,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $60,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.56. 2,343,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.