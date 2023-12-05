CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

NYSE CTS opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, analysts expect that CTS will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CTS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,138,000 after buying an additional 116,419 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CTS by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTS by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 108,798 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CTS by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

