Critical Survey: Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) and American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS)

Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) and American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jowell Global and American Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A American Battery Materials N/A -6.23% 288.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Jowell Global shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Jowell Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of American Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jowell Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Battery Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jowell Global and American Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Jowell Global presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,098.63%. Given Jowell Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jowell Global is more favorable than American Battery Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jowell Global and American Battery Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jowell Global $193.98 million 0.03 -$11.54 million N/A N/A American Battery Materials N/A N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A

American Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jowell Global.

Volatility and Risk

Jowell Global has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Battery Materials has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jowell Global beats American Battery Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names. The company also offers an online marketplace that enables third-party sellers to sell their products to the company's consumers. Jowell Global Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About American Battery Materials

American Battery Materials, Inc. is a renewable energy company, which engages in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It also intends to acquire mining claims that historically reported high levels of lithium and other tech minerals. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

