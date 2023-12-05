Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at UBS Group

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

