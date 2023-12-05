Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRBP opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

