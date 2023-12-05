Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $49.00 at Raymond James

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ROAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,109 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Construction Partners by 2,716.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 332,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

