Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is set to issue its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $148.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 35,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,133. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,927 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

About Comtech Telecommunications

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Further Reading

