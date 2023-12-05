Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $148.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 35,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,133. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.
