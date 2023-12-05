Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $50.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Comerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.