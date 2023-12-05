Citigroup Begins Coverage on Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.92.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.