Citigroup Begins Coverage on Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CADE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.18.

CADE opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

