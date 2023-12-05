Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

