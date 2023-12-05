Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $174.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

