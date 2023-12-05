Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

