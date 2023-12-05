Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 37,011 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,011 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 28.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $383,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.99. 969,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,251. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.33. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

