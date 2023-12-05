Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VNQ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.59. 1,400,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

