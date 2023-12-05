Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.93.

NYSE BLDR opened at $136.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

