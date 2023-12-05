Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 3.3 %

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $355.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $584,574.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $584,574.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 11,582 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $317,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,687.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,011,117 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 692.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 240,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 93.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 183,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

