Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.4 %

HON traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,627. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average is $192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $219.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

