BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$106.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$106.31.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$79.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. Analysts expect that BRP will post 14.7217929 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

