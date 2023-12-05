BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$115.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. Citigroup decreased their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 target price on BRP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$106.31.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$82.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53. BRP has a 12 month low of C$79.01 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.61 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 14.7217929 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

