Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 809 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.24. 2,981,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $349.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

