Boston Family Office LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $165.07. 482,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day moving average of $159.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

