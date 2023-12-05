Boston Family Office LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,016 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 54,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,977. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

