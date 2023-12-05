Boston Family Office LLC Has $17.63 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,824 shares of company stock worth $193,088,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.44.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.01. 1,403,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day moving average of $214.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

