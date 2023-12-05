Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,578. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

